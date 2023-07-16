Leviss just finished two months of therapy at a mental health facility in Arizona.

That's so Rachel: Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss goes back to her birth name

It's been a rough few months for noted other woman Raquel Leviss since her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval spilled out onto the national consciousness.

The fallout was swift and severe, particularly for Leviss, who, aside from an appearance on the show's reunion special, all but retreated from public life. After a two-month stint in a mental health facility, Leviss has decided to revert to her birth name of Rachel, TMZ reports.

A rep for Leviss did not respond to EW's request for comment.

The 28-year-old reality star checked into The Meadows in Wickenberg, Arizona back in April, a decision predated by the cheating revelations.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

According to the rep, Leviss was not in rehab for substance abuse issues but was seeking treatment for "mental health and trauma therapy." The visit reportedly cost $200,000 and a source tells TMZ Leviss is "like a totally different person."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules began filming season 11, though it's unclear if Leviss will be a part of it. A source told PEOPLE, "Raquel's family doesn't want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

