Vanderpump Rules cleans house, fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for past racism

Vanderpump Rules type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Bravo is making big changes to Vanderpump Rules after multiple cast members' past racist actions have come to light.

A joint statement from Bravo and Evolution Media, the show's production company, confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni "will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules." The firings were first reported by Variety.

Schroeder and Doute both came under fire last week after protests over recent police brutality-related deaths led to a more open conversation nationally about workplace discrimination. Former cast member Faith Stowers shared in an Instagram Live video that the two women had called the police on her multiple times.

While Stowers played mostly a background role in season 4 of the reality series, it wasn't until season 6 — after she had already departed the show — when it came to light that Jax Taylor (who has had relations with both Schroeder and Doute) cheated on his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with Stowers.

Stowers never returned to the series, only being shown in passing as the drama went on. She later appeared on the MTV reality shows Ex on the Beach and The Challenge. Meanwhile, Schroeder and Doute became closer friends with Cartwright, going on to serve as bridesmaids in her 2019 wedding to Taylor.

Schroeder and Doute have previously shared on social media that they called the cops on Stowers, accusing her of being a serial thief that police in West Hollywood were searching for in 2018. Schroeder also shared on the Bitch Bible podcast in 2018 that the pair had notified the military police, claiming Stowers was AWOL when she had actually been honorably discharged. Taylor also took part in promoting the idea that Stowers was a criminal, but currently still remains a cast member on the show.

Schroeder and Doute have been integral to Vanderpump Rules since season 1, with the first two seasons tracking their breakups with fellow cast members Taylor and Tom Sandoval, all the way through the most recent season 8, which focused on the demise of their friendship.

Fellow fired cast members Caprioni and Boyens have been much less impactful to the show.

The two friends were new additions to season 8, spending most of their time competing for the affection of castmate Dayna Kathan. However, right before the season premiered last December, Twitter unearthed racist tweets from both Caprioni and Boyens that included multiple uses of the N-word and one from Boyens that read “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.”

All four stars have posted multiple apologies for their racist actions online, and a segment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion last week was dedicated to the two men apologizing for their tweets again, and their boss Lisa Vanderpump explaining why she still employs them.

The second part of the pre-recorded season 8 reunion is scheduled to air tonight on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules has not yet been renewed for season 9.

