Ariana Madix has like seven reps listed on her IMDb Pro page and they are clearly all working overtime.

The Vanderpump Rules breakout not only has a role in an upcoming Lifetime Movie and will compete on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, but she might also be a part of the next season of Love Island USA.

At least that's what a TikTok from the Scandoval survivor strongly suggests.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Ariana Madix | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

In a TikTok, Madix used the popular "A hot new bombshell enters the villa" sound byte (which is like waves soothingly crashing against the shore for Love Island fans) with the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite."

Reps for Love Island USA and Ariana Madix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Getting cheated on by Tom Sandoval may have wreaked havoc on Madix's personal life, but it's doing wonders for her professional one. This past season of Vanderpump Rules drew a record audience — and inspired a spin-off series on Bravo — with Madix emerging as the undisputed MVP.

According to the Los Angeles Times, post-Scandoval, Madix landed deals with everyone from Bloomingdale's to Uber One. Sandoval, on the other hand, at least still has his terrible mustache to keep him warm at night.

Season 5 of Love Island USA premieres July 18 on Peacock.

