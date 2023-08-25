Ariana Madix sleeps a lot easier at night now that she no longer gives a "f---" about ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's comings and goings.

A locked bedroom door also helps.

On Friday's episode of her friend and Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, Madix addressed the unorthodox cohabitation situation she finds herself in with her ex, whom she split from in March after nine years together following the explosive revelation that he had a months-long affair with friend and fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

During their relationship — and particularly during the months that Madix, 38, now knows Sandoval, 40, spent engaging in the affair — their different lifestyles were always of concern to the reality star.

"I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he's going to stay out," she said. "He'd say he's going to be out until 12 and then it's 2 or 3 [in the morning] and he's still out. I couldn't sleep."

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Now that the two are no longer together, Madix said, "I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f--- about when he's coming in that door. Yes, we're in the same house, but I don't have to think, 'He's coming in my bedroom,' because he's not." Madix then shared that she slept with her bedroom door locked, "just in case."

As for why the exes still cohabitate, Madix cited it's for financial reasons. Leviss, 28, previously insinuated that Madix's living situation with Sandoval could be seen as proof that Scandoval was simply drummed up to bring drama to their Bravo reality series, but Madix shut down the claims, calling them "so incredibly hurtful." She and Sandoval still reside in the same Los Angeles home because neither of them are "rolling in money right now," Madix noted.

"I pay a mortgage," she said. "It's expensive. I have a lot of places that money has to go before I get to just be like Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich. I do not have millions of dollars and I'm also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f--- myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f---ed up."

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss | Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

While they are technically roommates, Madix added that she has zero interactions with her ex.

"I have a pretty decent little setup," she said. "I stay in my room or I go in the kitchen if I have to. My room is kind of like a little apartment. I don't see him, I don't interact with him, and I stay in my own little zone. I'm busy, I've got a lot going on. I am not f---ing around with my life, and I am not letting somebody else's horrible decisions ruin my future. I'm taking care of myself."

In conversation with Bethenny Frankel on her podcast earlier this month, Leviss appeared to hint at her departure from the series ahead of season 11 in the aftermath of Scandoval, which occurred off camera but played out during the season 10 finale and reunion.

"I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain," Leviss said. "My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it's gonna be written for you.' And that's terrifying. So I almost went back... just because of that."

Bravo has yet to announce a return date for season 11, which is currently filming.

Listen to Madix's podcast conversation with Shay above.

