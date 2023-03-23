It's been a tough month for Vanderpump Rules star and would-be sandwich shop impressario Ariana Madix.

Not only did she dump her partner of nine years Tom Sandoval and his unfortunate facial hair after she found out he'd been cheating on her with fellow Pump Rules cast mate Raquel Leviss — but the drama has played out on the internet for all to see and pick apart.

Now, with the VPR reunion set to film tomorrow — and Leviss confirming her participation — fans of the show will be eagerly awaiting some answers and maybe even some comeuppance. While, Bravohlics may be thirsting for blood, Madix is riding a wave of good will and good fortune, which includes a role in a new Lifetime movie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Ariana Madix to star in new Lifetime movie | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

In Buying Back My Daughter, Meagan Good (who is also an executive producer) plays Dana, the mother of 16-year-old daughter Alicia (Faith Wright), who sneaks out of the house to attend a party, only to go missing. After almost a year of searching for Alicia, Dana finds her listed for sale in an online escort ad. She and her husband Curtis (Roger Cross) spring into action to attempt to "buy back their daughter." Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

And perhaps signaling that she won't be needing a man or anyone else for a while, Madix announced an endorsement deal with Bellesa, a sex toy company, on her Instagram.

"Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe," Madix wrote, holding up a cute little vibrator she's giving away to her followers.

Hey, if you're gonna get publicly scorned, might as well make a buck off of it. It's the Bravo, and the American, way.

