The Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham reunite in new photo

Elena Gilbert and Bonnie Bennett are back together!

Former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev posted a photo with her ex-costar Kat Graham on Instagram, constituting a mini-TVD reunion, on Monday. Dobrev and Graham played high school (and then college) besties Elena and Bonnie, whose unbreakable bond helped them navigate everything from standard boy drama to the insane supernatural trauma that plagued their lives in Mystic Falls for six seasons on the CW drama. (Dobrev left after season 6, but Graham stayed with the show through its eighth and final season, with Dobrev returning for the series finale.)

Whether it was Elena struggling with a Salvatore brother or Bonnie harnessing her powers as a witch, the friends saw each other through everything - often with Caroline (Candice King) by their sides. And when things got really bad… they'd slumber it.

Dobrev and Graham last appeared on The Vampire Diaries together in the show's series finale, which aired four years ago. Although it's unclear why the two actors have reunited now - Dobrev's caption is a simple heart emoji - we predict that any sort of reboot will be kick-ass.

