Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is making a Vampire Academy series for Peacock

Julie Plec knows her vampires.

And now the Vampire Diaries co-creator has found her next project: Peacock announced Wednesday that it has ordered a Vampire Academy series from executive producer Plec, who's adapting alongside Marguerite MacIntyre, who will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. Vampire Diaries fans will recognize MacIntyre as Sheriff Forbes, but she has also written and produced on both The Originals and Legacies.

Vampire Academy is a book series from Richelle Mead that follows two young women as their friendship "transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society," according to a press release. The series was previously adapted into a film in 2014.

Julie Plec, Vampire Academy Julie Plec is bringing 'Vampire Academy' to Peacock | Credit: Ricky Middlesworth; Razorbill

"Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. "Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats."

Plec, who tweeted about wanting to make Vampire Academy back in 2015, said, "When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy."

Peacock has picked up the series for 10 episodes.