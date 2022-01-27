Vampire Diaries creators reunite for new series Dead Day

More than a decade ago, they brought us Mystic Falls, a town filled with death, romance, and unexpected twists. Now, they're reuniting for another supernatural drama.

Vampire Diaries co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson are joining forces for Dead Day, a new series based on the AfterShock comic book series of the same name. Plec and Williamson will serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners on the new show.

"We have been looking for a project to do together and Dead Day has all the ingredients we love as storytellers," Plec and Williamson said in a press release. "Love, death, thrills and tears — and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project."

Peacock has given Dead Day, which will follow characters during the one night that the dead come back to deal with unfinished business, a straight-to-series order.

"Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before."

Plec also has her series, Vampire Academy, underway with Peacock.

