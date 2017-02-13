The 20 Best Episodes of The Vampire Diaries

The show's season 3 finale could have just as easily served as a series finale — that's how good it is. Not only is it the culmination of three seasons of story, but it's perfectly paced so that when the final five minutes include some of the series' biggest moments, it feels equally earned and exciting, but more than anything, impactful. After evil Alaric kills Klaus — or so we originally think — Elena, assuming both brothers are about to die, is finally forced to choose between Stefan and Damon. In the end, she tells Damon that no matter what she feels for him, she never "unfell" for Stefan, so she's headed back to Mystic Falls to get her goodbye with Stefan. But she doesn't make it there. After Rebekah believes her brother is dead, she decides to kill Alaric, which means killing Elena. So in a moment that mirrors her almost-death three seasons ago, Elena ends up in the water outside Wickery Bridge. Another of the show's greatest musical moments, set to Sigur Ros' "Dauoalogn," ends with Stefan obeying Elena's wishes and saving Matt first, which means that when Elena wakes up, she is no longer human. —Samantha Highfill