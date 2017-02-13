The 20 Best Episodes of The Vampire Diaries
"Haunted" (Season 1, Episode 7)
Although episode 6, "Lost Girls," technically featured the first major death of the series when Damon snapped Vicki's neck, it didn't take long for her to wake up. And that brings us to "Haunted," an important hour for the series in setting multiple precedencts: 1. What it's like to transition into a vampire, and 2. Just how easy it is to die in Mystic Falls. After this hour, the show would never be the same again ... in a great way. —Samantha Highfill
"The Birthday" (Season 3, Episode 1)
Elena remembers this episode as the moment she fell in love with Damon, but there's so much more to it. It's a perfectly structured episode that's fun, titillating (Caroline and Tyler's long-awaited hook-up), horrifying (Klaus and Stefan's exploits, plus Stefan murdering Andie), and moving in equal proportion. Obviously, the season 3 premiere's crown jewel is the episode-ending phone call between Stefan and Elena, which is downright heart-breaking thanks to Paul Wesley's wordless performance and Ron Pope's emo-as-hell song "A Drop in the Ocean," which is one of the show's best musical moments to date. —Chancellor Agard
"Masquerade" (Season 2, Episode 7)
If there's two things The Vampire Diaries knows, it's how to throw a party and that watching the best laid plans go awry is immensely entertaining. That knowledge is on display in season 2's twisty midseason finale, which sees Team Elena's plan to kill Katherine spiral out of control, because their manipulative foe is always one step ahead of them. Nina Dobrev is clearly having the time of her life in the hour, especially in a deliciously fraught exchange between Katherine and the Salvatore brothers. Yet amidst all of the drama, the show still finds time to break our hearts with Tyler activating the werewolf curse. This was definitely one of season 2's many high points. —Chancellor Agard
"Founder's Day" (Season 1, Episode 22)
Eight years later, The Vampire Diaries is known for its season finales, and that started with its first (and one of its best). Not only does "Founder's Day" feature death, heartbreak, and romance, but it's home to one of the series' greatest last-minute shocking twists. As the hour comes to an end, Damon kisses Elena ... only it isn't Elena. It's Katherine Pierce, the Petrova doppelganger we've been hearing about all season. And now, she is in Mystic Falls. —Samantha Highfill
"The End of the Affair" (Season 3, Episode 3)
One of the show's strongest flashback episodes takes us back to Chicago in the 1920's where — twist! — Stefan and Klaus first met. Back in his Ripper days it seems Stefan had a thing for Originals, including the newest introduction: Rebekah, the Original sister, whom Stefan dated. Add in the origin story of Elena's necklace (or at least part of it) and a heart-stopping moment of silence when Stefan finds Elena in his old apartment, and there's a lot to love about this hour. —Samantha Highfill
"Stand by Me" (Season 4, Episode 15)
It's no secret that The Vampire Diaries loves to bring people back from the dead, to the point that it makes you wonder if a character death really has any impact anymore. However, the show cleverly turns that problem into something agonizing in "Stand by Me," because Elena spends most of the hour refusing to believe Jeremy is actually dead. Elena's eventual breakdown after realizing her brother isn't coming back is heartbreaking, thanks to Dobrev, who makes you feel Elena's pain as she's overwhelmed with grief. Furthermore, the final shot of the Gilbert house burning is rather haunting. —Chancellor Agard
"Our Town" (Season 3, Episode 11)
When Caroline's birthday party goes horribly awry, Klaus is there to save the day (and launch a new legion of shippers). But just as Klaus shows his humanity, Elena starts to question whether Stefan has lost his. In a ploy to get Klaus to show his weakness, Stefan does the one thing he swore he'd never do: He puts Elena in danger. After feeding her vampire blood, Stefan takes Elena on a highly dangerous car ride that ends with her on Wickery Bridge, and he only stops when Klaus caves. But it's in the moments after the car stops that we realize Stefan's humanity is very much alive. Plus, it's a scene that elicits two great performances from Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev. —Samantha Highfill
"The Return" (Season 2, Episode 1)
There's a reason this episode is called "The Return," and her name is Katherine Pierce. Katherine's arrival in Mystic Falls takes everything you know and love about the show and amplifies it (including your love of Nina Dobrev, who's somehow able to play two very different characters so convincingly). Katherine's arrival takes the show's love triangle and adds another one on top of it, the complexities of which only make the drama feel that much richer. And if that's not enough, where Katherine goes, death follows.The perfect example? By the end of her first hour, Damon snaps Jeremy's neck, and Katherine turns Caroline into a vampire. (Plus, this episode also marks the introduction of Hot Uncle Mason!) —Samantha Highfill
"Graduation" (Season 4, Episode 23)
At this point in the show's run, fans knew what to expect from season finales, and season 4 delivered. From the romantic moments — Elena loves Damon; Klaus intends to be Caroline's last love — to the shocking twists — Silas is Stefan's doppelganger! — the season 4 finale left fans stunned and, even better, wanting more. —Samantha Highfill
"The Descent" (Season 2, Episode 12)
For many fans, "The Descent" is better known as the episode where Rose dies. It's an hour that's really all about Damon's journey and how far he's come, from the malevolent brother we met in the pilot to the caring soul who gives Rose a beautiful death. And in the episode's final moments, we get one of Ian Somerhalder's most memorable performances as Damon. In the middle of an "existential crisis," he admits his secret to a complete stranger: He misses being human. He misses it more than anything in the world. —Samantha Highfill
"Let Her Go" (Season 6, Episode 15)
Directed and written by Julie Plec, "Let Her Go" gives Caroline's mother, Sheriff Liz Forbes, the send-off she truly deserves and is a highlight of season 6. It's impossible not to tear-up from the beautifully staged funeral or from Caroline’s decision to flip her humanity switch. Thanks to Plec, the hour doesn't lose its impact as it also deals with the more plot-concerned stuff going on with Kai and Jo and Bonnie's joyous return and reunion with Damon, which brings with it a game-changing twist: Damon's mother is alive and trapped in a prison world. —Chancellor Agard
"The Reckoning" (Season 3, Episode 5)
Arguably the show's strongest hour ever, "The Reckoning" marks Klaus' (and therefore Stefan's) return to Mystic Falls. And he's back with a vengeance. First, Klaus snaps Tyler's neck to give Bonnie incentive to figure out why his hybrids are failing, and then he compels Stefan to feed on Elena when the gym clock strikes zero. Ultimately, as Klaus puts it, the only thing stronger than Stefan's craving for blood is his "love for this one girl." And that's why it hurts that much more when, moments later, Stefan loses the battle he's been fighting all season as Klaus compels him to shut off his humanity. Good luck catching your breath during this hour. Altogether, "The Reckoning" is the perfect demonstration of the way this show can tell emotional, relationship-based stories through heightened supernatural circumstances and non-stop action. —Samantha Highfill
"Klaus" (Season 2, Episode 19)
"Klaus" is the perfect example of something the show excelled at during its peak: crafting a fun and energizing info-dump episode. The hour was filled with several paradigm-shifting revelations for both the characters and us: Jenna (finally!) finds out about vampires and Elijah reveals that Klaus is his brother and, most importantly, that the Sun-Moon curse isn't real. The hybrid curse reveal was a bold move that irrevocably altered what the characters and the audience knew while raising the stakes of the final episodes. It remains the show's best twist to date because it was so surprising, which is probably why the writers repeated this twist with the doppelganger curse in season 5, albeit with far less successful results. —Chancellor Agard
“I’m Thinking of You All The While” (Season 6, Episode 22)
The season 6 finale had a nearly impossible task in front of it: It needed to serve as Elena's goodbye episode — actress Nina Dobrev was leaving the show — while also intriguing fans to stick around. Luckily, one of the areas where TVD has always excelled is nostalgia, and one character at a time, this finale crafts beautiful goodbyes to Elena, with each one serving as a tribute to these relationships, and furthermore, the show itself. And once Elena is laid to (a temporary) rest, a flashforward to a run-down Mystic Falls is just enough of a question mark to make sure fans stick around for an answer. —Samantha Highfill
"The Departed" (Season 3, Episode 22)
The show's season 3 finale could have just as easily served as a series finale — that's how good it is. Not only is it the culmination of three seasons of story, but it's perfectly paced so that when the final five minutes include some of the series' biggest moments, it feels equally earned and exciting, but more than anything, impactful. After evil Alaric kills Klaus — or so we originally think — Elena, assuming both brothers are about to die, is finally forced to choose between Stefan and Damon. In the end, she tells Damon that no matter what she feels for him, she never "unfell" for Stefan, so she's headed back to Mystic Falls to get her goodbye with Stefan. But she doesn't make it there. After Rebekah believes her brother is dead, she decides to kill Alaric, which means killing Elena. So in a moment that mirrors her almost-death three seasons ago, Elena ends up in the water outside Wickery Bridge. Another of the show's greatest musical moments, set to Sigur Ros' "Dauoalogn," ends with Stefan obeying Elena's wishes and saving Matt first, which means that when Elena wakes up, she is no longer human. —Samantha Highfill
"The Last Dance" (Season 2, Episode 18)
"The Last Dance" is filled with strong performances from most of the cast. First, there's Matt Davis, who loves playing Klaus-as-Alaric. Although we don’t see the actual Klaus, Davis' menacing turn establishes Klaus as a threatening villain from his first scene. Then, there's the episode's MVPs, Kat Graham and Nina Dobrev, whose powerful performances make Bonnie's fake-out death after her confrontation with Klaus-as-Alaric incredibly moving. (Also, who doesn't love to see Damon dance?) —Chancellor Agard
"Dangerous Liasons" (Season 3, Episode 14)
The Vampire Diaries knows how to use a party to generate some intriguing and soapy drama. Written by Caroline Dries, "Dangerous Liaisons" is fondly remembered for the debut of the entire Mikaelson clan, one of the most important aspects of the show's universe. Finn, Kol, and Esther are almost immediately compelling from the get-go, and Esther's plan to kill her children, which involves Elena, adds even more tension to the core love triangle. Elena rebuffs Damon, who responds by returning to his season-1, self-destructive ways and hooking up with Rebecca, which is always a fun and appreciated turn of events. —Chancellor Agard
"500 Years of Solitude" (Season 5, Episode 11)
Katherine's impending death brings everyone together in the 100th episode, which might as well be called "The Roast of Katherine Pierce," since the gang spends most of it reminiscing about all of the terrible things she has done. But, the hour isn't an entirely salty affair. There’s some welcomed fan-service from Klaus and Caroline's cathartic hookup and Stefan shows Katherine some compassion in her final moments. All in all, it was a funny and warm hour that served as a fitting tribute to the first 99 episodes. —Chancellor Agard
"The Sun Also Rises" (Season 2, Episode 21)
Whereas "Klaus" was all about the plot twists, season 2's penultimate was as character-focused as the show gets. Devastating and epic, "The Sun Also Rises" was the climax of the show's tremendous sophomore season. It poignantly explored family and sacrifice with Jenna and John's moving deaths, while also delivering thrilling action sequences, like watching Bonnie go full super saiyan on Klaus right before Elijah's betrayal. Ultimately, no one was safe from the damage done by this episode, not the characters and definitely not the audience. —Chancellor Agard
"Do Not Go Gentle" (Season 3, Episode 20)
It's no secret that many of this show's best hours involve either a school dance, a death, or a gasp-worthy twist. This one, however, has all three. When Esther decides to make Ric into a Super Original, he refuses, a decision that means he will die. So, in one of the show's most poignant farewells — set perfectly to The Fray's "Be Still" — he looks around to discover that everyone he loves has come to say goodbye. Only, it's not goodbye. By episode's end, he will fulfill Esther's plan, launching the beginning of one of the show's greatest twists: Evil Alaric. —Samantha Highfill