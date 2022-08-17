Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer

Lissa and Rose take part in a rebellion in the new 'Vampire Academy' trailer.

You should see her in a crown ...

Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.

"At its core, it's a story about a friendship that nobody thinks can survive because society isn't built that way — and yet, through thick and thin, they have each other's backs," Julie Plec previously told EW. "This is a story about these two women and how they, together, as a team are going to end up doing some really meaningful things in the world."

VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- "TBD" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock) Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer on 'Vampire Academy' | Credit: Jose Haro/Peacock

Those two women are Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a royal Moroi vampire, and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), her Dhampir best friend who is dead set on keeping her safe. (As a Dhampir, Rose is half-vampire and training to be Lissa's Guardian.) But as the trailer showcases, keeping Lissa safe is not exactly a simple task. With drama inside St. Vladimir's walls — not to mention the terrifying Strigoi vampires lurking just outside — there's plenty to keep a guardian busy. After all, as the trailer says, this is a show about a rebellion.

"It's really the story of the beginning of a revolution," Plec previously told EW. "In the midst of all the great opulent balls and royal intrigue, we're telling a Hunger Games-esque story."

VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- "TBD" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock) Credit: Jose Haro/Peacock

And with rebellion comes romance. The trailer shows glimpses of a number of romances, most notably Lissa and social outcast Christian (André Dae Kim) and Rose and fellow Guardian Dimitri (Kieron Moore).

When the cast came through EW's Comic-Con suite in July, they talked about the casting of those central couples. "Dimitri needed to be Mr. Darcy, Rose needed to be a flipping firecracker, Lissa needed to be elegant and full of compassion, and Christian needed to be rootable even in his outsider status, and here we are," Plec said.

VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- "Death Watch" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock) Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer on 'Vampire Academy' | Credit: Jose Haro/Peacock

Watch the drama unfold in the new trailer below:

Vampire Academy premieres September 15 on Peacock.

