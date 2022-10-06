Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on Lissa and Rose's devastating fight

Warning: This post contains spoilers from episode 7 of Vampire Academy.

And just like that, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) bond has been explained.

In Vampire Academy's seventh episode, Lissa finally got the answers she's been searching for about how Rose has been able to sense her feelings and even see what she's experiencing. In a flashback, the audience learned that Rose actually died the day of the car accident that killed Lissa's family, and Lissa used her healing powers to bring Rose back to life. That is what created their link.

However, the link has a dark side. Every time Lissa uses her powers, the darkness takes her over bit by bit. Only, thanks to the link, that darkness is also affecting Rose. That's why, in episode 7, a heartbroken Lissa told Rose the truth about the accident and then fired her from being her guardian.

"With all these characters, they're flawed," Nieves tells EW. "In the beginning, Lissa's painted to be really innocent, everyone loves her. Mia [Mia McKenna-Bruce] is really the one who says, 'You're so privileged, you don't even know what's really going on.' So I feel like when she finally understands what it is that is going on between Rose and her and this bond, something kind of switches in her. She was like, 'Oh my god, I actually have to do something about this. And even if it means firing my best friend as my guardian, which is all we ever dreamed of, I can't do this to her.'"

"So it's kind of a bittersweet moment because you want these best friends to work together and have their happy ending," Nieves continues. "It's a big moment, especially because their friendship is the whole point."

Now, the question becomes: What will this fight do to their relationship moving forward? And most importantly, is there any way to stop this darkness?

Vampire Academy drops new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.

