Valerie Bertinelli announces her cooking show is ending after its 14th season: 'I will really, really miss it'

Valerie Bertinelli has spilled the beans about the future of her cooking show.

The actress announced Saturday in an Instagram video that, despite her best wishes, her Daytime Emmy–winning series Valerie's Home Cooking will officially end after its 14th season.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

According to Bertinelli, the network "canceled us last summer," though she added that she had "no idea why" they decided to put it on the chopping block.

"I didn't say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind, but they have not," she admitted. "So, this is it. This is the final season."

"I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true," Bertinelli continued. "Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew. I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you."

The Golden Globe winner concluded, "I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

TODAY -- Pictured: Valerie Bertinelli on Thursday June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) Valerie Bertinelli | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

In the video's caption, Bertinelli called hosting the show "one of the huge joys of my life." She added, "I wish it wasn't so, but the final season of Valerie's Home Cooking [starts] airing tomorrow on @foodnetwork. We loved making every single episode for you and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!"

Representatives for Bertinelli and the Food Network did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Valerie's Home Cooking premiered on the Food Network in 2015. Over the course of more than 150 episodes, Bertinelli taught viewers how to whip up a variety of healthy, delicious meals from all different types of cuisine. In 2019, the series won two Daytime Emmys, for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host.

