Valentine's Day is a great time to buy a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers for the people you love (including yourself) — both are admittedly classic and timeless options. But when you're searching for a gift for the fandom nerd or sci-fi geek in your life, perhaps one of the best gifts you can give them for Valentine's Day (or any time of year) is a Funko Pop of a character from their favorite TV show or movie. So, if you're looking for a gift that balances traditional Valentine's Day elements with a personal touch for sci-fi fans, you're in luck — you can preorder this set of four Star Wars Valentine's Day Funko Pops and have it in time for the holiday.
Buy it! Set of 4 Star Wars Valentines Figures, $48 at walmart.com
The set includes four entirely red and pink figures of some of the most beloved Star Wars characters: Ahsoka, Grogu, Luke, and the Mandalorian. And, as if the figures' saturated romantic hues weren't enough to make them perfect for the holiday, each character is also holding a different Valentine's Day-themed object. The Ahsoka figure is holding a heart-shaped gift box, complete with a bow. The Grogu figure is munching on a heart-shaped cookie and has a considerable amount of crumbs scattered on his clothes and face. The Mandalorian figure is holding up a love letter stamped with a heart, which is charmingly off-cannon given the Mandalorian's calculating, stoic, and somewhat ruthless personality type. And the Luke figure has his hands full since he's simultaneously holding up both a heart-shaped garland and Grogu.
But the fun details don't end with each character's accessory of choice, since each one also has a message written by their feet. Aside from the figures, this set also includes one protective case, so you can keep your Funko Pop of choice neatly and safely on display if you decide to take it out of the box. The entire set of four figures and protective display case costs $48, so you can either gift the entire set to yourself or a loved one, or you can give each figure to a different Star Wars fan in your life. Either way, the bright pink and red figures are sure to brighten up and add a romantic touch to anyone's shelf, desk, or Funko Pop collection.
