Another pro will be stepping in for the dancer on the Halloween episode.

Val Chmerkovskiy won't be on Dancing With the Stars tonight due to COVID diagnosis

What's the scariest thing a working performer can imagine on Halloween?

Val Chmerkovskiy was hit with the non-treat of a COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of tonight's Dancing With the Stars live show. The professional dancer shared on Instagram that he won't be performing on the Halloween night broadcast after testing positive for the virus.

Chmerkovskiy first shared the news on Friday in a video on his Instagram page. "I've got some bad news," he said. "I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday. It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we're still in it."

The reality dance competition also shared the news of Chmerkovskiy's diagnosis on their Instagram page, writing, "Sending well wishes for a fast recovery to @valentin. He has tested positive for COVID and will not be performing in Monday's #HalloweenNight episode. @alanbersten will be stepping in to accompany @gabby.windey. #DWTS"

Chmerkovskiy's partner, former The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, will still be dancing, however. Pro dancer Alan Bersten, who was eliminated from the competition last week alongside partner Jessie James Decker, will fill in for Chmerkovskiy on Monday night.

Windey and Bersten will dance an Argentine tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn.

Dancing With the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ on Mondays.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: