The Purge and Treadstone canceled at USA

USA has purged The Purge and assassinated Treadstone.

EW has confirmed that the network has canceled both shows, which aired their now-series-finales in December. The Purge, based on the film series of the same name, ran for two seasons, while Treadstone, which was inspired by the Bourne franchise, aired only one.

The Purge, like its big-screen counterparts, revolved around the titular annual event, a 12-hour period during which all crime, including murder, is legal. The series took an anthology approach, with the two seasons following different sets of seemingly disconnected characters as they grapple with the Purge. The season 2 finale featured Ethan Hawke, who starred in the original film, making his return to the franchise.

Treadstone, meanwhile, delved deeper into the mysterious CIA program, known as Operation Treadstone, that was featured in the Bourne films, which erases agents' memories and personalities to turn them into perfect assassins. The series followed multiple story lines and principal characters, weaving between the program's origins and the present day.

USA also recently canceled its original drama series Dare Me after one season. The cancellations are part of a larger shift away from ongoing scripted series at the network.