Unsolved Mysteries teases new cases in chilling volume 2 trailer

By Rosy Cordero
October 08, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
Unsolved Mysteries has six new episodes ready to drop on Oct. 19, and volume 2 is stacked with spooky cases that'll leave viewers on edge.

Volume 2 highlights chilling stories like the mysterious death of former White House aide Jack Wheeler, a possible spy who appears to have committed suicide but evidence points to murder, and the disappearance of two young boys in New York City, who were kidnapped from a local park.

If ghost stories are what you're looking for, there's an episode dedicated to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan and the spirits believed to haunt the area in search of their families.

Watch the trailer above.

