Unsolved Mysteries to remain hostless if it returns to Netflix for season 2

The late Robert Stack's name became synonymous with Unsolved Mysteries for his eerily engrossing hosting talents on the 1980's series, so when the reboot hit Netflix earlier this month without a host, it left a noticeable absence for some fans. But that's not going to change even if the new version scores a second season from the streamer, according to co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer.

"You know, I don't think so at this point," Meurer tells EW exclusively when asked if the show would add a host. "I think that we thought long and hard about this and it was a tough decision to make. At this point, we feel like the decision was the right one. There's nobody that could really replace Bob."

"The other part of the decision was wanting the people whose stories we were talking about to tell their own stories," he explains. "With this decision, we're able to spend more time with the people in the stories developing them as characters so the audience can get to know them better. This is something we were never able to do before in the original episodes. There's a lot of story content to cover and we never had enough time to spend with the characters in the stories."

And choosing for the show to be hostless isn't the only element of the original that'll remain different. Meurer doesn't think update episodes will happen in the future due to social media covering stories in real-time.

"We would like to [have update episodes] but it's trickier on the streaming platform," she explains. "I guess maybe we could produce an extra [episode]? But we're assuming that with social media if there's a significant update on any of these cases, it will probably be pushed out faster on there. If something happens, it'll happen very quickly if there's big news because a case got solved. When we did the original episodes, we had 22-24 episodes per season. So if a case was solved in week three, we tried to get an update into the show in week four or five right away. Since now it's not broadcast, it's a different kind of animal. Trust me, the world will know if one of these cases gets solved."

The original run of Unsolved Mysteries lasted for 15 seasons from 1987 to 2002 on various networks that led to more than 260 cases finding resolutions. As Meurer and her producing partner John Cosgrove look ahead to the possibility of more seasons on Netflix, they don't plan to dust off any old case files.

"I don't think we'll revisit any of the original cases because those are still streaming on various platforms," Meurer explains. "If we move ahead with another production, I think the old cases stand alone. Tips are still coming in all the time because people are still watching those episodes. Cases are still getting solved often. Our plan is, with so many new mysteries to tell, to move ahead and produce new stories."

She adds, "I'm hoping we'll be chatting with Netflix about a season 2 but we haven't yet. We already have some cases in mind if we do! We have a database of hundreds of stories that have come in through the years. Unfortunately, there are a lot of unsolved mysteries out there that we wish we could get exposure to all of them. It's so gratifying when we're able to bring people closure and our wish it to do this for more of them. That's the dream."

