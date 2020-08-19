Six new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are coming to Netflix this fall

Fans of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot who were left wanting more cases to unravel need only wait a little while longer.

The streamer announced that six new episodes from the second half of season 1 will arrive on Oct. 19, featuring more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences.

Their Twitter announcement Wednesday encouraged sleuths to find the answers which they seek somewhere in a blurry photo of trees. The official account for the series amplified Netflix's message. The answer lies hidden at the bottom of the first panel in the photo it reads, "New mysteries: October 19."

"Let's see how much of a sleuth Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you," Netflix tweeted.

Unsolved Mysteries replied, "Look closely. Perhaps you can solve this mystery."

Volume 1 was extremely popular with viewers and led to renewed interest in many of the cases including the mysterious deaths of Rey Rivera and Alonzo Brooks.

Brooks was a biracial man who was found dead in a rural Kansas creek after leaving a party he attended with friends in 2004 when he was 23. An autopsy failed to confirm a definitive cause of death and the case went cold. It was reopened last year and thanks to Unsolved Mysteries, the FBI announced on June 11, 2020, that they're offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death. Further, his body was exhumed in late July but the reasons behind this have not been confirmed.

While not much is known about the new cases that will be covered in Volume 2, one thing viewers can be certain of is that there still won't be a host.