United States of Al canceled at CBS after 2 seasons

United States of Al won't be back for a third season.

CBS has canceled the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom, which followed the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran, and Al (Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan. As Al arrived in America to start a new life, Riley struggled to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. The series was created by Maria Ferrari and David Goetsch.

A new season 2 episode will air Thursday, and the finale will air May 19.

United States of Al had been on the bubble since its debut among other heavy hitters in the CBS sitcom lineup, including the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and Ghosts. The cast also included Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, Rachel Bay Jones, and Farrah Mackenzie.

Adhir Kalyan in 'United States of Al' Adhir Kalyan in 'United States of Al' | Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

The debut season of Al faced controversy as some critics blasted its portrayal of Afghans, but the sophomore season garnered praise for how it handled the crisis in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the Taliban's return to power. Season 2 followed Ryan & Co. as they rallied behind Al to get his sister out of their homeland amid the Taliban takeover.

"We get to show America what it is to be an Afghan interpreter, and specifically one that's made it to the States, which is a very true story," Young told CBS Boston last year. "There are thousands of guys that are here that are trying to start this new life who are just grateful to be here. There are thousands that are in constant danger and thousands more that have been left behind. Hopefully through telling a story, we can help those guys secure special visas to make it to the States."

Kalyan added, "If there is anything that the show could do, we'd love for it to not only be something that is heartfelt and sticks with people and people can enjoy, but hopefully it also sheds a spotlight on this particular issue."

