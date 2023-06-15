Hidden gems: 15 underrated TV shows worth watching
With summer in full swing (and a writers' strike still in full effect), now is the perfect time to catch up on a couple of great shows you might have missed the first time around. That's where we come in.
Allow us to give you a few recommendations for the shows that are worth your time (even if they're no longer on the air). You're welcome in advance.
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
If the wild '80s hairstyles don't tease you into watching this feel good romantic comedy streaming on Apple TV+, then perhaps the resort lounge singers might win you over. Set at the fictional Las Colinas resort, the bilingual series follows Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) as he recounts his rise from poor pool boy (Enrique Arrizon) to wealthy hotelier. A little bit of How I Met Your Mother meets Jane the Virgin as Máximo and the hotel staff contend with love, life, and the request of the resort's wealthy American tourists. As Máximo learns the climb to the top is harder than expected, he quietly pines for Julia (Camilla Perez), a Las Colinas coworker that, in a classic rom-com twist, happens to be the girlfriend of Chad Davies (Chord Overstreet), the son of Diane Davies — the owner of the Las Colinas resort. —Yolanda Machado
Naomi (Max)
Naomi was unlike any other superhero/comic book series — both on the CW and elsewhere. Developed by Ava DuVernay based on the 2019 comic series by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the unique and bright show starred Kaci Walfall as the titular teen who runs a Superman fan site and ultimately discovers that she has more in common with the Man of Steel than she ever thought possible. Equal parts high school drama and geeky comic book fun, Naomi tread new ground despite being yet another origin story, showcasing a new kind of hero with unlimited potential who pushed forward important onscreen representation in a genre that's historically been extremely problematic in that regard. Unfortunately, Naomi couldn't survive its own personal Kryptonite when the network canceled it in a bloodbath along with six other series. But despite its one and only season ending in a cliffhanger, Naomi is still worth a watch. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Somebody Somewhere (Max)
Nestled in HBO's recent Sunday lineup, right after the high-octane hits Succession and Barry, was this quiet little gem about a middle-aged woman (Bridget Everett) grappling with her sister's death in rural Kansas. While the series remains a low-stakes, irreverent study of life's minutiae, its second installment gave each of its key characters more depth and more of a chance to shine. Everett is pitch-perfect as Sam, who, when tasked with singing at her pal Fred's (Murray Hill) wedding, begins taking lessons from her old voice teacher and finds herself confronting her past. Meanwhile, her other sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), still reeling from her ex-husband's infidelity, channels her rage into a new line of pillows boasting hysterically lewd slogans (e.g., "Big C--t Energy"). But the show's most refreshing arc belongs to Joel (Jeff Hiller), Sam's benevolent gay bestie and drinking buddy, who gets the love story he deserves. Come for a hilarious scene in which Sam and Joel must endure the nasty effects of some bad "St. Louis sushi," stay for one of the most uplifting season finales you'll see this year. —Jason Lamphier
Minx (Starz)
If you're looking for something equal parts ribald, romantic, and inspiring, look no further than Minx. Set in the 1970s, it follows the efforts of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) to launch a feminist magazine a la Ms. But Doug (Jake Johnson), a low-rent publisher of pornographic magazines, is the only one who will take her on, leading them to create the first erotic magazine for women. The concept sounds raunchy, and don't get us wrong, it is, but it's also a bawdy, spirited, and subversive take on desire, the female gaze, and loving who you love. Joyce and Doug are an unlikely pair, but her teacher's pet enthusiasm and his human-trash-fire-with-a-heart-of-gold approach create magic together. Then there's the incredible supporting cast, including Idara Victor as Doug's take-no-guff secretary, Tina; Jessica Lowe as model-turned-photo director; and Lennon Parham as Shelly, Joyce's sister who finds herself in the midst of a sexual awakening. Make this the center(fold) of your nightly viewing ASAP. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Primo (Amazon Freevee)
From executive producer Mike Schur and creator Shea Serrano comes Primo, a hilarious coming-of-age comedy based on Serrano's real life growing up in San Antonio. Ignacio Diaz-Silverio stars as Rafa, a high school junior who has not only his mom, Drea (Christina Vidal), making sure he's on the right track, but her five brothers, the "tios" are never too far behind — each invested in making sure he's happy with a good future ahead. But familia is familia, so that means some serious sibling rivalry (has a board game between siblings ever ended well?) and a family barbecue that will never be forgotten — for better or for worse. —Y.M.
Los Espookys (Max)
A curse on HBO for prematurely canceling this charming horror-comedy. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, this two-season delight centers on a squad of horror-obsessed friends, who stage scares for paying customers. They're basically the anti-Scooby-Doo, and their clients recruit them to stage fake exorcisms, rig elections, and invent sea monsters — to absurdly hilarious effect. It's an outlandish premise, filled with memorably odd details (like how Torres' character has a water demon living inside him who's obsessed with The King's Speech). But there's a real charm to Los Espookys, which will both warm your heart and chill you to the bone. —Devan Coggan
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Don't let the title fool you: Bad Sisters is good TV. Great, actually. Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson star in the Irish dark comedy as the titular siblings who hatch a plan to kill the abusive, manipulative, menacing husband of the fifth Garvey sister, played by Anne-Marie Duff. When the series starts, we know he's already dead, but it's the who and how that we learn over the course of 10 episodes. It turns out the sisters aren't necessarily bad people, just bad at killing. —Gerrad Hall
The Other Two (Max)
This smart, hilarious showbiz satire is one of the best comedies you're probably not watching. Created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max-turned-Max series follows siblings Brooke and Cary Dubek (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver), as they struggle to get out of the long shadow cast by their Justin Bieber-level famous pop star younger brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker) and mega-famous talk show host mom Pat (Molly Shannon). But after the first two seasons in which they desperately struggle for their own success, Brooke and Cary finally, actually manage to do it. But their desperation reaches new heights in season 3, because no matter how much they achieve their dreams, it's clear these two will never stop feeling like the other two in their own lives. —S.B.
Will Trent (ABC)
By putting its characters' lives at its center, Will Trent delivers a procedural worth your time. Based on Karin Slaughter's book series, the series follows Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) as he navigates cases while dealing with the lasting impact of being raised in foster care. Rodríguez brings a humility and heft to his role as the eccentric detective who rubs most people the wrong way. Rounding out the cast is Sonja Sohn as his maternal figure and mentor Amanda Wagner, Iantha Richardson as Will's partner Faith Mitchell, and Erika Christensen in a standout role as Will's love interest Angie Polaski. Will Trent is about its people, which is why you should watch. —Alamin Yohannes
Wellington Paranormal (Max)
If you love the absurdity of What We Do in the Shadows, allow me to recommend this delightful New Zealand import, available to stream on Max. Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary reprise their roles as the bumbling police officers from the Shadows movie, and here, they investigate all sorts of bizarre cases — from mysterious crop circles to haunted Nissans. Maaka Pohatu is fantastic as their determined boss, and the show has the same dry, laugh-out-loud humor as the film. Basically, imagine The X-Files, if both Mulder and Scully were idiots. —D.C.
Corporate (Comedy Central)
Essentially a more mean-spirited and nihilistic version of The Office, or maybe the anti-Ted Lasso, this Comedy Central sitcom ran for three undervalued seasons between 2018 and 2022. Stars Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman (who co-created Corporate with Pat Bishop) are note perfect as a pair of sad, depressed white collar drones working for mega-company Hampton DeVille (slogan: "We Make Everything"). The show's supporting cast includes the late Lance Reddick, gloriously employing his comedic muscles as company founder Christian DeVille, the kind of deranged master of the universe-type who greets bad news by murdering his punch bag with a samurai sword. —Clark Collis
Superman & Lois (The CW)
When Superman & Lois premiered on The CW, it broke the superhero mold, delivering a small town family drama that just so happened to feature some crazy action sequences every now and then. Yes, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is Superman, but he's also a devoted husband and father of two teenage boys. Next to Hoechlin's family man is Elizabeth Tulloch's take-no-prisoners version of Lois Lane, a mother, a journalist, and just a general badass. Together, Hoechlin and Tulloch make sure the foundation of the series is so strong that you can throw just about any crazy comic book twist their way, and fans will believe it. You might even say the show's foundation is ... strong as steel. —Samantha Highfill
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Already missing Ted Lasso? Fill the mustache-sized hole in your heart with this melancholy, uplifting comedy from Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein. Shrinking follows psychiatrist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who decides to tell his patients what he really thinks. The results are predictably chaotic, but also lead to unexpected moments of self-discovery and connection. Jimmy is mourning the loss of his wife, Tia (Lilan Bowden), with support from his colleagues Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Paul (Harrison Ford), his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), best friend Brian (Michael Urie) and next-door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller). The chemistry of the ensemble cast captures the special alchemy that defines Lawrence's projects, but Ford steals the show as a curmudgeonly therapist grapplying with a Parkinson's diagnosis and a strained relationship with his daughter. Ford shines, bringing his signature gruff, taciturn nature to the role, while layering in touching notes of mortality and grace. He's perhaps never had a role so well-suited to his significant talents. —M.L.L.
The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)
College shows are hard to make, but Sex Lives of College Girls makes it look easy. From Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the comedy follows four (very different) strangers as they room together at college. Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is working her way through school, still trying to unlearn some things she heard in her small town growing up. Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is struggling to balance school, romance, and soccer. Bella (Amrit Kaur) is chasing her dreams of being a comedy writer and a total fox. And Leighton (Reneé Rapp) is working on accepting (and exploring) her sexuality. Put them all in a room — or even a naked party — and hilarity will ensue. Seriously, if you're not watching this show, you're missing the hottest party on campus. —S.H.
Class of '07 (Prime Video)
How could you not watch a show that starts with a contestant on a Bachelor-like show having a meltdown go viral where a dove s---s in her mouth?! Australian comedy Class of '07 centers on the 10-year high school reunion at an all-girls school when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits, an event that forces Zoe Miller (Emily Browning) out of hiding after her humiliating moment on national television. The absurd hilarity of being trapped with your high school class during the apocalypse is matched by the gut wrenching choices they have to make for survival. You may shed a tear, but you will absolutely burst into laughter several times while watching this group of women trying to survive — both one another and the end of the world. —A.Y.