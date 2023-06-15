Hidden gems: 15 underrated TV shows worth watching

Somebody Somewhere (Max)

Nestled in HBO's recent Sunday lineup, right after the high-octane hits Succession and Barry, was this quiet little gem about a middle-aged woman (Bridget Everett) grappling with her sister's death in rural Kansas. While the series remains a low-stakes, irreverent study of life's minutiae, its second installment gave each of its key characters more depth and more of a chance to shine. Everett is pitch-perfect as Sam, who, when tasked with singing at her pal Fred's (Murray Hill) wedding, begins taking lessons from her old voice teacher and finds herself confronting her past. Meanwhile, her other sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), still reeling from her ex-husband's infidelity, channels her rage into a new line of pillows boasting hysterically lewd slogans (e.g., "Big C--t Energy"). But the show's most refreshing arc belongs to Joel (Jeff Hiller), Sam's benevolent gay bestie and drinking buddy, who gets the love story he deserves. Come for a hilarious scene in which Sam and Joel must endure the nasty effects of some bad "St. Louis sushi," stay for one of the most uplifting season finales you'll see this year. —Jason Lamphier