10 underrated teen shows you shouldn't miss out on

A dark comedy about a teen boy, James (Alex Lawther), who thinks he’s a psychopath and kills animals for fun and the girl, Alyssa (Jessica Barden), who thinks she loves him and wants to run away with him doesn’t exactly sound like it has the makings of a touching love story that deeply explores trauma and healing. Especially since James decides to graduate to murdering a real human, setting his sights on Alyssa as his first victim. But Netflix’s short British series The End of the F***ing World is full of surprises as James and Alyssa embark on the road trip that will forever change their lives. Equal parts horrifying (like, deeply horrifying), hilarious, and heartfelt, Lawther and Barden make you empathize with these characters who, for all intents and purposes, you should absolutely hate. But you just end up rooting for their odd relationship to actually work — and for the police to fail in catching them. The second season stumbles a bit to recapture the magic of season 1, but overall this wacky, adorable couple is the pitch-black modern version of Bonnie and Clyde you didn’t know you needed in your life. That’s why Netflix canceling felt like the end of the f---ing world. —Sydney Bucksbaum