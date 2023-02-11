Uncoupled has been uncanceled as season 2 heads to Showtime

Uncoupled has been given a second chance at love.

The romantic comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris has been picked up for a second season by Showtime after being canceled by Netflix last month, EW has confirmed.

The show — which stars Harris as Michael, a man attempting to re-enter the New York City dating scene after his long-term relationship ends — premiered last summer, and its fate was in limbo until the January cancellation. Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden also star on the show, which was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and Jeffrey Richman.

The Showtime pickup should come as a welcome surprise to fans, who were left hanging when season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger in which Michael and Colin (Watkins) reconnected at a wedding. While there, Colin admitted that he might have made a mistake in asking to break up.

Details about Showtime's plans for season 2 of Uncoupled were not immediately available.

The pickups and cancellations emerged as Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced in a recent staff memo that Showtime's pay-TV channel and the premium tier of streamer Paramount+ will combine and become known as Paramount+ With Showtime. Info about pricing and what that means for viewers who currently have Showtime and Paramount+ is still to be revealed.

