Uncoupled canceled at Netflix after 1 season

It looks like Neil Patrick Harris' character will have to find love off screen.

Some relationships just aren't meant to last.

Uncoupled, the hilarious rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris as a man attempting to re-enter the New York City dating scene after his long-term relationship ends, has been canceled at Netflix after just one season, EW has learned.

The news comes six months after the show — which stars Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden — first premiered on the streaming platform on July 29.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 104 of Uncoupled. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Brooks Ashmanskas and Neil Patrick Harris in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Netflix

Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) and Jeffrey Richman, the series centers around Michael (Harris), a luxury real estate agent who is perfectly content with his life and 17-year relationship with his boyfriend, Colin (Watkins)... until they suddenly break up. Tossed back into the dating pool, Michael must learn to sink or swim — and correctly send dick pics — if he wants to find love again.

In her review, EW critic Kristen Baldwin called the series "a smartly crafted snack of a rom-sitcom," adding, "The writers balance out borderline-silly b-storylines with authentic sentiment about relationships — especially the importance of friendships as we age — and the pacing is about as clean and efficient as it gets."

What makes the series' cancellation that much more difficult for fans is that Uncoupled wrapped its first season with a massive cliffhanger in which Michael and Colin reconnect at a wedding. At the end of the evening, Colin admits that he might have made a mistake asking to break up. Now, it seems viewers will have to decide for themselves if the pair decide to get back together or not.

Uncoupled isn't the only series Netflix has canceled in recent weeks — it also shuttered its German mystery series 1899 and spooky young-adult show The Midnight Club.

While Uncoupled may not have made the cut, Star's other Netflix series Emily in Paris is still va-va-vooming forward. The French rom-com, starring Lily Collins, premiered its third season last month and has already been greenlit for a fourth.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.