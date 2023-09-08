Uncomfortable Danny Masterson late-night clip resurfaces after actor's sentencing for rape

"I've heard about you, and you'll be caught soon," Conan O'Brien tells the That '70s Show star in a 2004 interview.

An uncomfortable clip of That '70s Show's Danny Masterson joking about having his genitals grabbed has gone viral in the wake of the actor's sentencing of 30 years to life in prison for rape.

The clip from a 2004 interview on Late Night With Conan O'Brien circulated online after Masterson's sentence was announced on Thursday.

In the video, Masterson and host Conan O'Brien discuss the Long Island-born actor's lack of his native accent. After explaining that he's lived in Los Angeles for about a decade, Masterson said that the accent "just goes away naturally, and then there's also certain words that there's nothing you can do about." To prove his point, Masterson said his friend, actor Bodhi Elfman, "always teases me, and he says 'Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'" emphasizing the final word in a heavily affected accent.

"So why are you asking people to do that? That's the more important question," O'Brien responded half-jokingly.

"I mean, you got 'em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab," Masterson replied.

"I've heard about you," O'Brien responded. "And you'll be caught soon, I know you will."

"I will," Masterson confirmed.

The clip resurfaced with social media users commenting on the perceived prescience of O'Brien's reaction in light of Masterson's sentencing after being found guilty on two charges of rape in May. Masterson was first charged with three counts of rape in June 2020. The first trial ended in a mistrial in October 2022, and the retrial in May ultimately ended in convictions on two of the three counts.

