8 things to look out for in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is here and we have four options for you: Watch it. Watch it. Watch it. Or watch it.

Yes, the unstoppable Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her crew of eccentric misfits are back on Netflix for an interactive special in which they must defeat Kimmy's old captor and nemesis, Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm), and get her down the aisle to marry a prince (Daniel Radcliffe). If that sounds like a fascinating transition to you, we're here to offer some tips to enhance your viewing experience.

As an extended, interactive episode, Kimmy vs. the Reverend gives you the opportunity to make choice after choice to direct Kimmy's adventure. The options display on your screen regularly throughout with 14 seconds to pick your outcome. Luckily — since some decisions turn out to have truly disastrous consequences — as you guide her, you get the option of countless do-overs, but, honestly, most of the fun is found off piste.

So you don't miss out on Easter eggs and delightful throwaway tidbits, we watched multiple times and made note of things to look out for. (If you're super spoiler averse, maybe enjoy an unenhanced run-through first.) Here's your checklist:

1. The extended intro

The UKS intro is one of the greatest theme songs in the history of TV theme songs — who hasn't exclaimed, they alive, dammit! unprompted and for no particular reason? The mashup of news footage of the Mole Women being freed from the underground bunker and Durnsville resident, Walter Bankston, exclaiming about how miraculous it is that they've survived provide a theme song as insanely catchy as it is clever, but if you're on the your third or fourth (or seventh or eighth) run-through of the alternative outcomes of this special, you might be tempted to utilize Netflix's "skip intro" function. In a shock twist: this will become one of your best television-viewing decisions ever. Rather than pass by the delightful ditty, you now get to watch an extended version of Walter rapping about the bunker's discovery. IT'S A MIRACLE, indeed.

2. The cameos

In addition to the core four (Kimmy, Tituss Burgess' Titus, Jane Krakow­ski’s Jacqueline, and Carol Kane’s Lillian) and the array of familiar guest stars, some truly random famous faces pop up on this adventure. Look out for impromptu appearances from Johnny Knoxville, Charlotte McKinney, Fred Armisen as Robert Durst — who's proud of you for taking out most of the key players with one wrong decision — and none other than Josh Groban. Why? No idea but it's an unexpected delight. To witness the singer as one of Kimmy's ex-boyfriends you'll need to have her call Donna Maria when given options between which of the Mole Women to ring. That leads you to a brief flashback featuring Groban (with an unnaturally-high voice) being dumped by Kimmy. A worthwhile detour for sure.

3. Daniel Radcliffe as his own dad

We should just pause here and acknowledge how delightfully kooky and therefore perfect for Kimmy (and the show in general), the Harry Potter star is in his role as our heroine's fiancé, Prince Frederick. But the fun doesn't stop with that one character. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Radcliffe can be seen portraying Fredrick's heavily-bearded father, too. Do yourself the favor of skipping the option to have the soon-to-be newlyweds make out (unless you're into biting — we're not judging!) and instead opt for wedding planning and keep your eyes peeled for a "Lady Evelyn 'Ploughed' by Dirt Person?!" tabloid story and accompanying photo.

4. You'll wanna wait for that Uber, twice

Take Titus along on Kimmy's quest to track down the Reverend's second bunker and you'll soon be presented with the option to walk to the nearest town or wait 4,000 minutes for an Uber — Titus' preferred mode of transport. The logical option might be to walk, but if you opt to wait for the car — not once, but twice — you'll be in for a ludicrous (or is it?) surprise, involving an army of stormtrooper-esque robots.

5. The songs, both throwbacks and immediate classics

What's an episode of Kimmy without a song or two? When the girls hit up karaoke to celebrate the upcoming nuptials, we're treated to a sultry number from Lillian, a duet from Mimi (Amy Sedaris) and Xanthippe (Dylan Gelula), and Cyndee's take on Cali Swag District's "Teach Me How To Dougie" to which she add choreography (definitely opt for letting Cyndee try and seduce Frederick just to witness this). Later, if you give both options a chance, you're rewarded with two renditions of Lynyrd Skynrd’s "Free Bird" from Titus, and we also get to see Jacqueline sing a song in French while enjoying a disco fantasy when she tunes out during a toxic conversation. Die-hard UKS fans will also recognize a certain throwback tune about boobs playing in the background of a chaotic Jacqueline scene. Sing it with us now: "Shirts off, shades on..."

6. Let Titus read the baby

Under normal circumstances, reading to a baby should win out over reading a baby, but when Titus is present, you can't miss the opportunity to hear him riff. Pick "read the baby" and witness the genius of Kimmy's bestie roasting a toddler with insults such as, "Ring! Ring! It’s the diaper genie calling to say you’re going to need more than three wishes to fix this.” Okay, so we're not proud of ourselves, but hey...

7. Kill the Reverend, every which way

Shoot him. Stomp him. Spare him. 'Splode him. Those are the options offered to Kimmy when she finally corners her longtime foe. Of course you know what you should do and what the inherently good Kimmy would do, but have fun breaking the rules and get your revenge on the Reverend, even if it's just for a minute, by running through all the other (progressively more violent) options. You'll be rewarded with a message from a hell-detained Hamm and Mr. Frumpus if you do.

8. Watch as many outcomes as possible to soak up all the jokes

The thing about a regular episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is that the writing is so fast-paced and intricate that on first watch many a joke can pass by unappreciated. Add in all the potential outcomes in an interactive special, and you'll be laughing until quarantine's over (don't quote us; this is not a guarantee). The point is, absolutely rewatch the special once you reach the end and travel through as many different options as you have time to explore so as to maximize your enjoyment. Imagine missing this Titus one-liner, breaking the fourth wall to tell the viewer: “Are you me at Chipotle? Because you made some bad decisions that affected everybody.” As you rewatch, the characters even get in on it a little (although they don't really understand why), as they note they've been in certain places before or discuss making better choices next time round.

