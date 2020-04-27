Kimmy faces wedding prep and the Reverend in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special trailer
Help Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) pick a wedding dress and defeat the man who kept her in a bunker for 15 years (Jon Hamm) in the new interactive special from the Netflix comedy.
Kimmy's back once again to prove that females are strong as hell!
The first trailer for the upcoming interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is here and with it your chance to help Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) on her quest to plan the perfect wedding and defeat the treacherous Reverend (Jon Hamm) once and for all. The Netflix comedy returns May 12 with a choose-your-own-adventure incarnation in which viewers get to determine the outcome of Kimmy & Co.'s adventures (and don't worry, there are chances for do-overs if you mess up too much).
The trailer shows Kimmy and her fiancé, Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), trying to prep for their upcoming nuptials, and also sees Kimmy enlisting Titus (Tituss Burgess ), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian (Carol Kane) to take on the man who kept her locked up underground for 15 years after she discovers that there was more than one bunker and therefore girls still out there in need of being saved.
What wedding dress will Kimmy/you pick? Will she/you wait 4,000 minute for an Uber? Will she/you save the other bunker girls? The power is yours come May 12.
Watch the trailer above.
