It’s a miracle! Here’s your first look at Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special

Part of being "unbreakable" means that even after your show wraps its final season, you keep coming back for new adventures.

It was revealed in May 2019 that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would be coming back to Netflix for an interactive special, in which viewers choose the outcomes of the characters’ story lines. Now, EW can exclusively reveal that the special, titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will arrive on the platform May 12, more than a year after the show aired its series finale.

Shooting a multiple-choice-style story came with its challenges; the script supervisor would sometimes have to remind the actors where their scene existed in the course of the timelines, star Ellie Kemper says. “It was unlike anything I’d ever done before. It was hard to keep track of everything as we were filming it.” Or, as costar Tituss Burgess puts it to EW: “Child, if I never film another interactive special, it’s okay!”

The story follows the show’s star, plus Burgess’ Titus, Jane Krakow­ski’s Jacqueline, and Carol Kane’s Lillian, on their quest to track and take down the man who held Kimmy captive in a bunker for 15 years (played by returning guest star Jon Hamm). “Kimmy always wants to right a wrong, and this is her final act in doing that,” Kemper says. “From the start she was always trying to overcome what she had been through, but now she’s lashing out. She’s angry — not only at him, but in the way many women in the #MeToo era have been for a long time. It felt super cathartic.”

But catharsis isn’t the only thing viewers will opt into — there’s romance, too! Enter Daniel Radcliffe as Prince Frederick Windsor, a young royal, 12th in line to the British throne. “That sounds far away but is actually pretty f---ing close; I looked it up,” says the Harry Potter actor from New York City’s Plaza Hotel, where the cast is shooting a certain (candy-colored, this is Kimmy!) celebration. “Frederick’s had a very sheltered life so he’s rather oblivious, but a very good-hearted human.”

Frederick and Kimmy’s unique connection is shown in little ways. For instance: Remember Jan, the backpack? Well, the prince can see and hear her too. Radcliffe admits his character’s as quirky as the rest, “but he absolutely loves Kimmy, and I hope people will be happy that she gets a prince — well, a prince with caveats.”

