In case you only know her from 30 Rock, Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline White) has a stellar theater resume: The actress won a Tony for the Broadway revival of Nine, and earned nominations for Grand Hotel and She Loves Me. She also won a Laurence Olivier Award for her role in the West End revival of Guys and Dolls. No word yet on whether the Jackie Jormp-Jomp story will ever come to the stage.