Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Elliot Page has come out as transgender. The star of movies like Juno and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, posted about his transition on social media on Tuesday.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot," Page wrote in his note. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page's announcement was greeted with congratulations and support from fans and followers, as well as GLAAD.

"Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” GLAAD’s director of transgender media Nick Adams said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Even in his moment of celebration, Page had a note of caution, since transgender people still unfortunately face prejudice and danger. Trans actress Laverne Cox told her own social media followers just days ago that she suffered a transphobic attack over the weekend. But, Page wrote, this just makes them want to fight harder for widespread acceptance.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page wrote. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this."

