The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer features new song by Gerard Way

With The Umbrella Academy, it's always the end of the world. Although the family of superhero misfits — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David C), Allison (Emmy River-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), the late Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) — failed to stop the apocalypse at the end of season 1, Number Five was able to save their own lives by taking them all into the past with his time-travel powers. The season 2 trailer, released Wednesday by Netflix, reveals where they ended up: '60s Dallas,

In order to mark the occasion, the season 2 trailer is scored by a new single by Gerard Way, the frontman of My Chemical Romance and original co-creator of The Umbrella Academy comics alongside artist Gabriel Ba. The track is titled, appropriately enough, "Here Comes the End."

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot," Way said in a statement. "By the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality.”

