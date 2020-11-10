Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for season 3

The Umbrella Academy type TV Show genre Superhero

When we last saw the Hargreeves siblings, they had finally succeeded in saving the world. While season 1 of The Umbrella Academy ended with our heroes barely escaping the destruction of the Earth, season 2 ended with the planet restored and the siblings brought back to the present day — though it didn't look quite how they remembered it. Hopefully viewers are excited to unravel the mystery of the Sparrow Academy, because Netflix has officially renewed The Umbrella Academy for season 3.

Steve Blackman is set to return as showrunner, and The Umbrella Academy comic co-creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will return as executive producers. Most of the cast will reprise their roles: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Some of those names hint at what might be in store for season 3. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore) died at the beginning of the show, although his adopted children met a younger version of him in the past during season 2. When they returned to the present at the end of the season, they found him alive, as if their meddling in the past changed the timeline so as to avoid his death.

Image zoom Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

A similar fate seems to have befallen Ben (Min), who died years before the show began. He stuck around as a ghost who could commune with his medium brother Klaus (Sheehan), but Ben used the last of his ghost powers to save Vanya (Page) from her inner demons during the season 2 climax, and faded away in the aftermath — seemingly for good. Yet upon their return to the present, Ben's siblings found him alive and well, sporting a mustache and an uncharacteristically mean attitude as the prize student of the Sparrow Academy.

Then there's Lila (Arya), who was ultimately revealed to be another one of the 43 superpowered children who were born simultaneously and from whom Hargreeves adopted his seven children (the members of the Sparrow Academy, who aside from Ben appeared shrouded in darkness, are presumably also drawn from this stock — perhaps the younger Hargreeves changed his preferences after getting a bad impression of the time-traveling Umbrella Academy). Lila reacted to this news by stealing a time briefcase and disappearing through a portal, but it sounds like she'll be back in the mix soon enough.

Like the first two, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 episodes. Production is set to begin in Toronto this February.

