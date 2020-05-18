The Umbrella Academy type TV Show genre Superhero

Get your umbrellas ready!

The cast of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy just revealed the show's season 2 premiere date, July 31, in true quarantine style. Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, and more of the original cast danced around in their homes in an announcement video that nods to the series' pilot.

Other season 1 cast members returning for season 2 include David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min. And, as previously announced, three new actors have been added to the show based on the comics from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The newcomers will play original characters created for the series that did not appear in the comics.

Ritu Arya (Humans) will play Lila, a “chameleon” with a twisted sense of humor who is as brilliant as she's insane. Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) portrays Raymond, a warm, devoted husband and a natural-born leader. Then there's Marin Ireland as Sissy, a no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for “all the wrong reasons” but is ready to rediscover what life has to offer.

Steve Blackman is returning as showrunner and executive producing alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Way and Bá are serving as co-producers.

Like the first season, season 2 features 10 one-hour episodes. When we last left off with the Hargreeves siblings, they failed to stop the apocalypse and the world was shown engulfed in flames. No biggie.

"These guys aren’t dead, but we don’t know what happens," Blackman told EW last February. "I thought it told a lot about who this family was, which is they couldn’t quite get it together. Their wonderfully dysfunctional family couldn’t quite win the day. I thought that was very telling for the season."

The Umbrella Academy returns July 31.

