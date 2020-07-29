The Umbrella Academy stars live up to their name in EW's season 2 portraits
The man formerly known as Number One no longer feels like a leader when we catch up with him in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy (out Friday on Netflix). Having already failed to stop one apocalypse, Luther has decided to instead put his super-strength to use as an underground brawler.
"It allows him to be number one in a completely different environment," explains Hopper.
Luther's time in the past has made him a little more comfortable with his gorilla body, at least.
"He's not as self-conscious about it," Hopper says.
Diego typically has the most self-discipline of all his siblings, but when we catch up with him in 1963, he's looking a lot more disheveled than usual.
"He says his body's a temple, right? He's very meticulous in how he moves and all these things," shares Castañeda. "Season 2 kind of breaks him."
"Now that the characters have been established and people don't have to be entirely focused on not missing every nuance of relationship-building, now we can actually grow these characters," Castañeda says of season 2.
"Alison has a very different experience from the rest of them," Raver-Lampman says of her character landing in the Jim Crow South and getting involved in the incipient civil rights movement.
"Her power is so tricky," Raver-Lampman says of Allison's persuasive voice. "Sure, she's had it for 30 years, but I think she still doesn't completely understand it."
As the first to arrive in the '60s, Klaus is able to use his knowledge of that time period to find success founding a hippie-esque cult.
"He creates a situation that he immediately wants to run away from," Sheehan teases.
The '60s are often associated with drugs in American cultural memory, but Klaus is more sober as a cult leader than he's ever been. Sheehan speculates his character's previous experience with addiction taught him to roll with life's punches.
"I think he finds it easier to adapt," Sheehan says.
The time traveler himself is actually the last to arrive in '60s Dallas; some of his siblings have been there for years by the time he shows up, which makes his experience a little more hectic.
"For Five, the span of seasons 1 and 2, that's just two weeks for him," Gallagher says. "So it's just chaotic, and it goes to another level in season 2."
A fan of the Umbrella Academy comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, Gallagher is attuned to the ways season 2 has expanded and adjusted certain story elements.
"I think we've done a really good job balancing it so that fans of both the show and the comic don't know what's going to happen next," he says.
Ben is one of the first to land in the '60s alongside his mortal tether, Klaus.
"There's a certain sort of innocence and empathy that Ben has, more so than some of his other siblings," Min notes. "Coming into season 2, we continue to see more of that."
Despite being the most good-natured Hargreeves sibling, Ben unquestionably had the most horrific superpowers of them all.
"He had these monsters coming out of his torso that he just didn't know how to control," Min says. "Seeing the devastating effects of that power were kind of hard for him to deal with."
As if the season 1 finale weren't traumatic enough for Vanya, she gets hit by a car within seconds of arriving in the '60s. But the resulting amnesia gives her a new lease on life — and her superpowers, and her family.
"She's getting this whole new opportunity to experience these things without the depth of trauma it's related to," Page says.
"I was just happy," Page says of her reaction to learning about Vanya's season 2 arc and her relationship with Texas housewife Sissy (Marin Ireland).
