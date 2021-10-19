The first season of the anthology series will tell the story of Uber, while other seasons will tackle different events that shook the business world.

It's Showtime for Uma Thurman as the Kill Bill actress and Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee joins the cast of Super Pumped, the network's new series about the rise of Uber from Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Thurman will portray HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington, EW can confirm. Huffington was a member of Uber's board.

Super Pumped is an anthology series by design, and the first part will focus on Uber. The plan is for subsequent seasons to tell different stories that rocked the business world and changed culture.

"We've been eager to work with Uma Thurman for a long time, and we're thrilled to have found the perfect role for her in Arianna Huffington — a role to which Uma will lend her innate complexity, intelligence, and magnetism," Amy Israel, Showtime's executive vice president of scripted programming, said in a statement.

Uma Thurman; Ariana Huffington Uma Thurman will play HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington in Showtime's 'Super Pumped' series. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Based on Mike Isaac's book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1 of the Showtime series will tell the story of Uber, what the logline description refers to as the "most destructive of unicorns" in Silicon Valley.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in the first part as Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick. Kyle Chandler will also feature as Bill Gurley, described as "the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success — and then has to live with the consequences." Gurley served as a mentor to Kalanick, though the relationship was sometimes tumultuous.

"Uma, Joseph, Kyle, and our incredible ensemble will undoubtedly bring this propulsive, culture defining and wildly entertaining story of Super Pumped to life," Israel's statement continued. "We can't wait for the world to see it."

