Colby shares more about his shocking Ultimatum reunion reveal with Madlyn

The Ultimatum (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the finale and reunion episodes of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Colby Kissinger issued his girlfriend Madlyn Ballatori an ultimatum to marry him, but when they went on Netflix's The Ultimatum, she didn't exactly seem likely to say yes. Whether swooning over her trial husband Randall Griffin, walking out on Colby at dinner, or finding messages from another woman on Colby's smartwatch, Madlyn seemed to have one foot out the door of the relationship.

But Madlyn stepped all the way back in after Colby proposed on the season finale. Not only did she say yes to that, but she also agreed to his follow-up proposal that they get married right then and there. Little did we know the surprises were just starting, because when the couple showed up for The Ultimatum reunion special, Madlyn was seven months pregnant with a baby girl.

What's the latest with the ever-expanding family? What made Madlyn say yes twice? And what was it like watching it all play back on TV? We caught up with Colby right after the couple returned back from a visit to the doctor (while a VERY pregnant Madlyn got some shut-eye), and the robe and cowboy hat loving dad-to-be gave us the update on the baby. He also informed us about a big date with April that we never saw on the show, while also revealing that the journey we saw on screen was not necessarily the one that took place off-camera. (Also check out our finale/reunion interview with Shanique and Randall.)

The Ultimatum Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori on 'The Ultimatum' | Credit: Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, congratulations on the baby!

COLBY KISSINGER: Thank you. Yeah, it's been crazy with everything.

You did not waste any time.

Not at all. Not one bit. Maybe three months.

Give me the timeline. When is the baby due?

So this time last year, we're kind of wrapping things up with everything during filming. And then about three months after that, we ended up doing a little get together with family and friends, and then we kind of did our thing in Mexico, and I think that's when everything happened. [Laughs]

But yeah, in about August of last year is when we found out that we were pregnant, or that Madlyn was pregnant. I always say we, right? So we just had a doctor's appointment today and we find out we have three weeks until this baby is out.

How do you feel about that?

It's a little nerve-racking. The closer we get to the date, the more real it gets. So I've been pretty calm, cool, and collected, just to help her kind of stay comfortable without freaking out. The more I freak out, the more she freaks out, so I'm doing my best to hold myself together.

So let's talk about the show. From what we saw during the process, Madlyn did not always seem sold on you. So what was your feeling going into Ultimatum day? Did you wake up knowing she was going to say yes, or hoping, or not knowing?

So throughout the whole thing, they actually don't show a lot of me and Madlyn's interactions, which I get. It's good for showbiz and everything. But we had a lot of long sit-down conversations where we're really talking through things, big decision things, that really affected me and her as a relationship. And no one really sees that throughout the show.

So a lot of people watching this were like, "What, there's no way that Colby and Madlyn are ever going to end up together. They're complete opposites, doesn't make sense. All the conversations they have, she's yelling, he's yelling, they're screaming at each other, nothing's going right." And those moments that they show were the only moments that ever happened.

Naturally. Welcome to reality TV.

From a viewer's outer perspective, I get what everyone's saying, but knowing what's happened inside the inner circle, it's a completely different reality that we lived. So it's pretty crazy. We had some heart-to-hearts, and even the other people in the cast were helping us through this. To be honest with you, we were also helping them through their situations from an outside view of their own relationship.

It was really interesting to see how we all kind of worked together through our issues and how we viewed certain situations and how to handle them and talk through them. And there's so many different variables moving on within this whole filming process that a lot of people just don't see.

So were you then pretty confident that you were going to get a "yes" to the engagement question?

I think I was still 50-50 going into that day. I definitely was. And I had my heart-to-heart with her the night before after the dinner date and everything, and I had a real sit-down conversation, and I just made sure we saw eye-to-eye at the end of the day.

Her biggest issue, obviously, was me admitting my wrongs. And that night, I admitted all my wrongs to her and basically just opened her eyes up to the new me. What she's been wanting from me, I'm now willing to give and am ready for. And I want to start this journey. I wanted to start it a year ago, but The Ultimatum is where it had to happen.

The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix Colby Kissinger on 'The Ultimatum' | Credit: Netflix

So you were 50-50 on whether she'd say yes to the engagement. What about the immediate marriage? How were you feeling that was going to come out?

[Laughs] That was going out on a limb, I'm not going to lie to you. The engagement, we knew we were going to get engaged. I was very confident in that. The whole marriage thing, I was like, "Look, we got a stage. We got a platform here. Let's use it. Why not take advantage of this giant stage I got and make this real special and something that we'll never forget?" And so that was me dropping to a knee, not only popping the question to get engaged, but to ask, "Let's get married today." And thank the Lord she said "yes."

Tell me about the experience of watching the show play back. Did you guys watch all the episodes together?

So originally, we didn't get to watch it together. All couples were actually isolated, I believe. And that's when we went into the reunion to talk about things. The show was actually an individual experience, to be honest. So I think they wanted to keep it to see the growth of each other, and as our relationship became either stronger or dwindled, either/or. Me and Madlyn, like I said, had a good communication base. That's one thing we actually excel at in our relationship, is communication, and we did that throughout the whole period of the show.

So although we talked about it, seeing it was a completely different thing. It has a different impact on you, just the emotional side, the body language, a lot of different things kind of stand out other than someone just telling you what exactly happened. So the visual effect definitely had an impact, but again, we're able to talk through things, sort things out, make sure that the feelings that we saw were actually getting understood and interpreted the correct way directly from each other. Hearing it from the horse's mouth is what my family has always said. And that's one thing that I have stayed true to, especially with Madlyn.

That's interesting. So they basically sequestered you each before the reunion taped, and you each binged the season by yourself.

Exactly. We just had a short period of time to watch it all, and then we had to have a quick response to it. So yeah, it is an interesting way to do it. But from the reunion, you saw why they did that. [Laughs] Pretty crazy. They know what they're doing.

So, you and April kind of ended up stuck with each other in your trial marriage. But from what we saw, you two seemed to really get along and make the best of the experience. But at the very end, we saw you making out in the bed together. However, that was never really addressed on the show after that. So what exactly happened there? Was there any aftermath with that?

So a lot of that was, we obviously had the energy. Our energy is matched. We had very similar personalities, very outgoing, kind of out-there personalities. We actually did have a date or two in there that wasn't shown, were we actually did body painting and it was something where we got to experience more physical stuff, because we obviously had the emotional kind of connection. Not to a deep level, but it was definitely a match of some sort. More friendship than anything.

But we were wanting to say, "All right. But let's make sure we experience it all, both emotional and physical, to make sure that we've experienced the whole thing and not just kind of cutting the pie in half." And so that's what we did. That kiss was one thing, and the body painting was another, and we just wanted to assure each other that this was just a friendship, nothing more than it was. So that kiss I landed on her, again, it was just kind of a nail in the coffin and to say, "Hey, I'm glad we met. You're an awesome person. Thank you for the experience. We've both grown from each other, but there's obviously nothing more than that."

The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix Randall Griffin and Madlyn Ballatori on 'The Ultimatum' | Credit: Netflix

What about for the flip side with Madlyn? Do you think she was ever seriously in any way considering a path with Randall? Or was that just sort of a nice relationship holiday for her?

Yeah, I think that's a good way to put it. I think, in the long run, as I said at that second dinner where we make the switch back, I addressed Randall. I didn't mean it to the point of he is not a man that can't handle a woman. Madlyn's just a different breed. I didn't see that working out in the end, so even if she did part ways with me and ended up with Randall, I don't think they would have ever worked out.

I don't think there was ever any real passion, any real love behind it all. I think it was just kind of one of those, like you just said, it was just one of those three-week adventures, that she got to have some fun and experiment something new that she could prove to herself, that "Colby is really all about me and it's fun to have other guys looking at me a certain way or whatever, but it's nothing like I already have." So I think she got the experience.

What did you make of Alexis going on an anti-Colby campaign and going around to everyone and saying, "You shouldn't be with this guy" and "This guy's bad news." She was really working it.

Yeah. And that was the thing, just like this incident that happened with Zay, I knew everything would come full swing. I was just trying to stay as honest and true to myself that I possibly could. And in the end, truth always will kind of prevail itself. And I was going to let her have her rant, because in the end I'm going to have a sit-down talk with Madlyn and tell her exactly what happened, explain everything from my true feelings.

And I knew that, with me and Madlyn's connection and how well our relationship works with communication, she knew the true me and she wasn't going to go off of this hype and all this drama and stuff that's getting blown out of proportion. So in the end, I really had no sweat.

Did the other cast members know that Madlyn was pregnant before you guys walked down onto that stage at the reunion?

No. No, that was fresh. That was fresh for everybody, even for Nick and Vanessa [Lachey]. It was kind of crazy. I do know that after the reunion, they gave us the little gift that you saw. It was a little baby cup and everything that the production crew gave us, but it was really nice from everybody to just be shocked in the moment. And me walking in there, "This is what I did. I did this." I was too happy to tell everybody.

The Ultimatum Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori on 'The Ultimatum' | Credit: Netflix

Does any of what happened to the other couples surprise you, either who's still together or who's no longer together?

I think things became pretty clear midway through the show. You could really start seeing the gravitational pull between couples and the ones choosing to go opposite ways. I think it's kind of a shock to me of what happened with Randall and Shanique, how they kind of took a six-month break, which was kind of shocking because he ended up proposing to her in the end.

That was the last thing I heard. And then on the reunion, they came back like, "Yeah, we took a pretty long break in between and dated other people." I was like, "What?" I was like, "Y'all did a whole 'nother show without us?" [Laughs] like, what the heck? But we've honestly been keeping in pretty good communication with the whole crew, so I'm shocked that none of that was revealed. I'm just as shocked as y'all.

What did you make of all that drama between Rae and Zay at the reunion? You all were sitting in between them.

Madlyn started crying right next to me because it was getting so heated. There's so many emotions flying through the air, and I think everyone was kind of on the edge of their seat, ready if anything was to break out. I mean, it got to the point where it got pretty aggressive. Things had to shut down for a minute to where people could have a cool off break.

And we kind of saw that coming. I think Rae has been wanting to express that for a long time. She was just waiting for the right moment to kind of speak her end where she felt most comfortable. And I think we created that safe environment for her throughout that period of the show to let her know like, "Hey, we are people you can trust and rely on to have your back if anything's needed from us. We will be those people for you." And I think, in that moment where Zay kind of went on a high there for a minute, she was like, "All right, this is the last straw. I went to make it very clear to everybody this is who I am now." I'm happy the way she handled it.

Okay, I saved the most important question for last: How many robes do you own, exactly?

[Laughs] Yeah, robes or hats, that's the question. I've always been a big fan of robes. It's always been something that me and my family do every Christmas. We always try to get a robe or matching pair of pajamas, stuff like that. It's just a fun family thing that we have between the group. But to give you a number… [holds up three fingers].

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

All nine episodes, plus the reunion, of The Ultimatum are streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: