Ultimate Slip 'N' Slide, the game show based on the 1960s family activity from Wham-O, will no longer be premiering after the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony this year on NBC, EW has learned.

Production on the show was halted last month after a case of giardia (which causes diarrhea) was reported on set. At the time, The Wrap reported, "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" on set. A source with knowledge of the production told the publication an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" led to people "collapsing" on set and "being forced to run into port-o-potties."

According to Deadline, additional test results found giardia in the area, and the decision was made to discontinue shooting at the location.

Saturday Night Live' alum Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches (Undateable) are the show's hosts (note: The Wrap previously reported neither were affected by the outbreak).

EW has learned that as things stand now, the studio is looking at options to finish filming, and there are plans to share them with the network soon. Once that's settled, there should be more information on how that will impact the show's scheduling.

Ultimate Slip 'N' Slide has been described as a "fresh take" on the game, that "takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize," according to a press release.

