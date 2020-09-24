Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks admits she messes up in the ballroom too

Tyra Banks knows she's not perfect.

In a video she posted to TikTok after Tuesday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the new host of the ABC competition show admitted that she, like the celebrities, is capable of operating on the dance floor with two left feet.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," she said in the video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks wasn't the only one who suffered a misstep on Tuesday. Bunk'd star Skai Jackson got her leg caught on her partner Alan Bersten during a lift. As a result, her samba only earned a 15 out of 30.

"She got back up and she kept going, and because of that, she's here for another week," Banks said on her video. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

As the replacement for Tom Bergeron, Banks not only has to introduce each number but she has to keep judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough from wasting too much time with their critiques. (In some cases, Hough only has time to share two words). Banks also has to kill time with the dancers while the judges tabulate the results. Those conversations range from adequate .... to awkward.

Next Monday is Disney night in the ballroom. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.

