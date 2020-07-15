Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

"I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," Banks said in a statement. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

On Monday, Bergeron tweeted that he had been dropped from the show. Shortly thereafter, ABC confirmed that his co-host Erin Andrews was out, too. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron wrote in a tweet. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

As part of the Banks announcement, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke paid tribute to Bergeron, saying, "Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing With the Stars" and "we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success." She then went on to say that Banks "is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Smize is a word created by Banks, which means "smile with your eyes."

Banks hosted America’s Got Talent for two seasons and also starred on her own syndicated talk show for five seasons.

ABC is moving ahead with a 29th season of Dancing this fall on Mondays. In fact, it was revealed on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! special recently that Kaitlyn Bristowe would be on the new season. "I'm shaking! Oh my gosh!" squealed Bristowe. "Chris, I feel like I'm going to cry!"

