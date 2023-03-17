The host and supermodel says she's ready to go "from the ballroom to the boardroom."

Tyra Banks is exiting Dancing With the Stars after 3 seasons: 'I think it's time'

Supermodel Tyra Banks is exiting Dancing With the Stars after hosting the celebrity competition series for three seasons, EW can confirm.

Banks first hinted at the news to TMZ, explaining to the outlet that she wants to focus on her business ventures.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," Banks, who was also an executive producer on the show, said. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

Representatives for Banks did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"Don't you think it's time?" she continued. "Yeah, I think it's time."

Banks also called herself "an entrepreneur at heart," reiterating, "I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Banks joined Dancing With the Stars in 2020, starting with the show's 29th season and continuing through its move from ABC to Disney+. She had succeeded previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," Banks said in a statement when she joined the series. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

