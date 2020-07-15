Producer-host previews new DWTS season, reveals dancing injury from the Coyote Ugly set.

Host Tyra Banks promises 'next level,' 'different' new season of Dancing With the Stars

Celebrities joining the new season of Dancing With the Stars might have to pepper their salsa with a little smize.

Supermodel and America's Next Top Model icon Tyra Banks — newly announced host and executive producer of ABC's long-running reality competition series — previewed the series' upcoming season during a Wednesday morning appearance on Good Morning America, promising big changes in store.

"Let's just keep this real: It is going to be so next-level," Banks teased, further revealing "crazy" alterations she's planned with fellow producers. "[We're] keeping the stuff that we know America loves, but you need to get ready because it's going to be different!"

Banks also reflected on her history with the art of dance, particularly on the set of the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, which saw her sustain an injury as a result of intense grooving on the top of a bar.

"Dancing on top of that bar, I tore my lateral meniscus. To this day I still have that injury, so, I just live with it. It just is. It doesn't necessarily hurt, it just looks a little weird," Banks remembered. "Oh, honey, look at those scenes, it was worth every cyst going through this lateral meniscus!"

The 46-year-old also expressed excitement over becoming the first black woman to host DWTS' as well as the first solo host in the series' history, saying: "I like breaking those doors down so that we don't have anymore firsts. But, it's nice to be first, right? So that you can let so many more people in after you."

Ahead of Banks' announcement, Tom Bergeron announced Monday that he would be leaving DWTS after a 15-year run as host on the popular ABC program, while the network later confirmed Bergeron's cohost, Erin Andrews, would also not be returning.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made," Bergeron tweeted. A source close to the show told EW the reason for the hosting shake-up was because "the show needs a punch in the arm."

Prior to joining DWTS, Banks won an Emmy for leading her talk series The Tyra Banks Show on top of hosting seasons 12 and 13 of America's Got Talent. Though she hasn't fronted her America's Next Top Model panel since the show's 24th cycle on VH1 in 2018, Banks previously told EW she was in the planning stages for a final installment.

"We’re trying to figure that out right now. I would probably like to close it out. I’d like to do it on a nice even number and do something really creative and interesting and then peace out," she said, teasing: "If I do it, we’ll do All-Stars!"

Watch Banks discuss the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars above.

