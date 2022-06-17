Tyler Sanders, teen actor on 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, dies at 18

The actor received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work as Leo in Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

Tyler Sanders, the Daytime Emmy-nominated teen actor who appeared on 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, has died. He was 18.

Sanders died Thursday in his home in Los Angeles, Calif., a rep for the actor told TMZ. The cause of death is currently unknown and an autopsy will be performed.

Tyler Sanders Tyler Sanders | Credit: Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Born in Texas, Sanders started acting when he was 10 and earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work as Leo in Amazon Prime Video's Just Add Magic spin-off Just Add Magic: Mystery City. Earlier this year, he had a small but impactful role on 9-1-1: Lone Star as the son of a man with anger issues. The actor's appeared on shows Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, the feature film The Reliant, and in TV movies What About Barb? and Escaping My Stalker. His first credited role was on the TV series JLW Academy.

Sanders had completed two projects that have yet to be released, the action-thriller feature film The Price We Pay and the thriller short Shock! in which he plays the starring role.