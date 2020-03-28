Tyler Posey and Teen Wolf costars say they're interested in a revival

Image zoom Timothy Norris/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Could Beacon Hills' True Alpha return?

Although Teen Wolf — the hit MTV series that followed the adventures of high school werewolf Scott McCall and his pack — ended its six-season run more than two years ago, some of its cast members have been tweeting about their interest in revisiting the series. "Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes," star Tyler Posey wrote Thursday, adding that it's perfecting timing for a high school reunion seeing as how he's now 28.

Other cast members, including Colton Haynes and Cody Christian, replied to the tweet sharing their interest. As for the idea of returning, it's not out of the question since the show had an open-ended finale. (Remember: Scott and company left town to recruit more wolves to join their pack and help fight a war.) As Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis told EW at the time, "We didn’t want a finale that said 'the end.' We wanted it to be an 'and the adventure continues…' I like imagining that they’re going off to continue the fight."

In fact, at one point there were plans to continue the story. Around when the series ended in 2017, MTV had released plans for a reboot with a new cast, though nothing ever came of it. So perhaps now is the time to revisit Scott and Stiles? Crazier things have happened.

