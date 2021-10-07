Tyler Posey reveals what he's most excited for in the Teen Wolf movie

There'll be at least one big difference when the actor returns to Beacon Hills.

Tyler Posey has big hopes for the recently announced Teen Wolf movie.

The star of MTV's Teen Wolf series joined EW for an Instagram Live interview Monday, during which he talked about what he's most excited to see when he returns to Beacon Hills. "I'm just excited to play this character again," Posey said of True Alpha Scott McCall. "I miss him, I love him."

More specifically, Posey is excited to play Scott a little bit later in life. "I think what I'm most excited for is to see them age," he said. "We were in high school for what seemed like 10 years. I'm excited to see them age and get out of high school. High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I'm excited to see how it's going to be without that sort of character of a school involved. It will be interesting."

Teen Wolf Tyler Posey on 'Teen Wolf' | Credit: MTV

Although Posey said he has no idea what the Paramount+ film will be about, he's confident it will stay true to what fans loved about the show. (The film is being written by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis.)

"What really carried the show were the relationships, mostly between my character and Dylan O'Brien's character, Stiles," Posey said. "That to me is what really carried the show and what made people fall in love with it. And then we got to have a lot of fun on top of that with the supernatural element, the romantic element, the horror. I think as long as we have the element of a really great relationship, whether it's friends or romantic, then everything else kind of falls into place."

