The Abbott Elementary star recalled the most rebellious thing he did as a kid on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Tyler James Williams is really sorry about trashing TV sets as a child actor

No wonder everybody hated Chris.

Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams sat down with America's favorite EGOT-winning daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson and discussed some of the relatively harmless shenanigans he got into as a child actor.

Tyler James Williams on Jennifer Hudson Tyler James Williams (l) and Jennifer Hudson | Credit: Jennifer Hudson Show

During a round of quick-fire questions, Hudson asked Williams what was the most rebellious thing he ever did as a kid. After a mischievous little laugh, Williams regaled the audience about how he and a gang of his child actor friends went around making set decorators' lives hell.

"So I spent a lot of my childhood on sets," Williams began. "So we were shooting at Paramount Studios — we were shooting Everybody Hates Chris — and me and my other kid cast members would go and trash other sets and run away."

An aghast Jennifer Hudson listened on as Williams continued, expressing remorse but also making it sound kinda like a blast.

"When I think about it now, like, it's horrible!" he said, noting he was 12 or 13 at the time. "We would shake up, like, soda cans, pop them, and release them, and then take off running. To whoever the set dec was, I'm so sorry."

Imagine if one of those set decorators is working on Abbott now and just realized why they hate Mountain Dew Code Red with a burning passion that keeps them up at night.

Awkward.

