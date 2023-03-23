It was probably a joke, the former Everybody Hates Chris child star said, but he internalized the comment.

Experiencing fame as an adolescent was "traumatic" for Tyler James Williams.

The former child actor began his career at the age of 7 as an extra on Saturday Night Live before landing the 2004 sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, a semi-autobiographical series about the early life of comedian Chris Rock. The fame that followed as a teen was "the weirdest shit in the world," Williams told GQ in a cover story, and a producer's comment exacerbated his fears of failing to find work as an adult actor.

Williams figured out "pretty f---ing quickly" that young stars often get stuck in "juvenile purgatory," portraying perpetual teenagers on screen. A producer on Everybody Hates Chris once told him, "'I'll never see you as anything else and you'll probably never work again.' I was like, 'Holy shit, you really just looked at me and said that.'" He acknowledged that it was probably a joke, but he very much internalized the comment.

When the sitcom came to an end in 2009 after four seasons, Williams realized at age 17 that he "didn't like the road I was on" and made a pivot. "I got with a really good acting coach and I turned down every single thing I was offered," he recalled. Williams would go on to accept roles in 2014's Dear White People and, later, the 2018 series based on the film, as well as on series like The Walking Dead and Criminal Minds. And then there's his Golden Globe-winning role on Abbott Elementary, which his former A Black Lady Sketch Show costar Quinta Brunson wrote with him in mind.

Williams looks back at those sitcom years as significant. "​​I learned how to carry a show in a matter of two or three months," he said. "It's the most useful information I've ever gotten in my life."

Last year, MTV Entertainment greenlit Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of the sitcom. Rock will return as narrator and executive producer for the series, which is set to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. It's unclear if original lead Williams will have any involvement.

