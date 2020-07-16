Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has been transferred to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack.

Ferrell, known for playing the sharp-tongued housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom, was hospitalized in May after feeling ill, her husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ. The actress spent more than four weeks in intensive care, and went into cardiac arrest at one point. She is currently on a respirator and dialysis and in stable condition, according to Anderson, but is semi-conscious and unable to speak or communicate.

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological," Anderson told the outlet. "There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Anderson added that he frequently speaks with Ferrell's nurse but is unable to visit her due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ferrell is not currently suffering from COVID-19.)

Ferrell was also hospitalized for multiple weeks in December after contracting a kidney infection. TMZ reports that her current illness is related to this infection, which she appeared to recover from by February.

In addition to Two and a Half Men, Ferrell has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, and Erin Brockovich. She earned two Emmy nominations for her work on Two and a Half Men, and another for her performance on L.A. Law.