The Twin Peaks cast came together for a reunion sweeter than a stack of donuts.

Mädchen Amick, who played Shelly Johnson on the beloved David Lynch series, shared a photo of the get-together to Instagram over the weekend, showing herself posing with Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer).

"Precious moments with looong time friends," Amick wrote in the photo's caption. "Feelin all the feels."

Adding to the photo's charm, the establishment the group dined at featured black-and-white squares on the floor, recalling the color scheme used on the striped pattern covering the bottom of the series' iconic red room.

Fellow Twin Peaks actor Harry Goaz reacted to the image, sharing a series of heart emojis in the comments under Amick's post.

The 'Twin Peaks' cast reunited 32 years later.

The latest cast reunion came 32 years after the Lynch-created murder mystery first debuted in 1990 on ABC. It ran for two seasons and 30 episodes through June 1991, and spawned the 1992 movie Fire Walk With Me.

Lynch and Showtime revived the series for a third season in 2017 with MacLachlan, Amick, Ashbrook, and more reprising their roles. The filmmaker also welcomed new actors to the Twin Peaks family, including Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, and Ashley Judd.

