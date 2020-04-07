A Twin Peaks Podcast celebrates 30 years of fantastic trees

Remembering Laura Palmer's death and Dale Cooper's arrival on network television.

By Darren Franich
April 07, 2020 at 02:29 PM EDT
ABC

Twin Peaks

type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Twin Peaks debuted on ABC on April 8, 1990, unspooling the sad tale of murdered teen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and the genially Luciferian town she left behind. Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the feature-length pilot set off a thermonuclear explosion of artistic influence, immediately expanding the boundaries of TV drama. It also started a mystery that tantalizes audiences even now, after two surreal seasons, a mind-bending movie prequel, and 2017's masterful 18-part revival.

To celebrate Wednesday's anniversary, I broke quarantine via Zoom and recorded a special episode of A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks with Entertainment Weekly alumnus/trusty town doctor/ethereal curtainverse spirit Jeff Jensen. We rewatched the Twin Peaks pilot, and considered how our viewing experience of the series premiere does (and doesn't) change in light of the revelations presented in The Return. We also watched the international version of the pilot, an "alternate ending" full of weirdening insight. Listen below, or wherever you find your podcasts!

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Twin Peaks

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 3
rating
genre
status
  • In Season
network
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com