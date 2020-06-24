The Twilight Zone reveals first 'To Serve Man' sequel photos

The Kanamits are back.

Season 2 of CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone reboot has an episode inspired by the classic 1962 episode "To Serve Man." Below are three photos of the iconic aliens first introduced in the show's original series.

In the previous episode (spoiler alert on its twist – if you've never seen "To Serve Man"), the telepathic Kanamits landed on Earth and offered their technology to solve all of humanity's problems. In the final moments, a code-breaker realizes that our planet was being used as a farm and the Kanamits were eating people ("It's a cookbook!").

Here's the teasing description of the new episode, titled, "You Might Also Like." The episode "follows stay-at-home housewife Mrs. Warren (Gretchen Mol) as she looks forward to acquiring the widely marketed 'Egg,' an enigmatic device that promises to make everything better for everyone forever. But further investigation soon reveals the unsavory truth about this mysterious product. Greta Lee also guest stars."

And, yes, we're getting some Black Mirror vibes here too, from the Egg device to the title which hints at a possible algorithm being involved. (But in fairness, Black Mirror wouldn't exist without out The Twilight Zone in the first place).

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

The Twilight Zone season 2 returns June 25 on CBS All Access.