The Twilight Zone season 2 trailer previews creepy new tales

The Twilight Zone (2019 reboot) type TV Show network CBS All Access

Netflix's Black Mirror may be taking some time off amid the crisis to give its fans a break from its existential bleakness, but CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone has 10 new episodes ready to be unveiled.

The second season of the anthology thriller reboot from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg also announced a premiere date: June 25.

The season also has a new lineup of guest stars including Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata and Damon Wayans Jr. Once again, Peele (Get Out) will serve as the show's Rod Serling-like host and narrator.

CBS All Access might have a new name soon. The streaming service recently announced it's undergoing a rebrand later this year, and its user interface is undergoing an overhaul sometime this summer.

Watch the Twilight Zone trailer above.

Related content: